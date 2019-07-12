Texas Tech finishes 3rd in Capital One Cup standings

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a historic spring that featured a national title and two top-four national finishes, Texas Tech has achieved its highest finish all-time in the men’s Capital One Cup as the Red Raiders closed the 2018-19 year in third place.

The Capital One Cup is awarded each year to the nation’s top men’s and women’s athletics programs based on a scoring system that grants points for top-10 finishes in NCAA Division-I championships. Points are also awarded for top-10 finishes in official coaches’ polls for every sport.

Each sport is placed into one of two groups to determine its points value. Group A includes the sports of cross country, track and field, tennis and golf among sports Tech’s sponsors, while Group B features football, basketball and baseball. The value of points for Group B sports are triple that of the total for Group A.

Tech claimed 36 points for its national runner-up finish at the Men’s Final Four and then added 20 more points from its national title at the Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The men’s track and field team previously finished tied for sixth at the indoor championships for five points, while Tech’s run to the final four teams at the College World Series resulted in 18 points.

Virginia claimed the men’s Capital One Cup with 127 points after the Cavaliers won national titles in both men’s basketball and lacrosse. Stanford finished second with 88 points followed by Tech with 79, Maryland with 75 and Vanderbilt with 70.

Tech was the only school from the state of Texas to finish among the top 10, marking the second-consecutive year the Red Raiders have recorded the highest showing in the Lone Star State. Tech was also the only Big 12 Conference program to finish in the top 10 of the men’s standings.