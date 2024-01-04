LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics is now accepting season ticket renewals and new season ticket sales for the 2024 football season.

Current season ticket holders have until Feb. 29 to renew their seats and parking for the 2024 season, Texas Tech said in a press release.

Season tickets start at $190 a seat and can be purchased through the Athletic Ticket Office by calling 806-742-8324 or online at www.texastech.com. Renewals can also be made through the website.

According to Texas Tech Athletics, season ticket holders receive numerous benefits, all listed on TexasTech.com.

The Red Raiders will host seven games at Jones AT&T Stadium, including five during Big 12 play with new conference members Arizona State and Colorado along with Cincinnati, West Virginia and Baylor.

The Red Raiders are 10-3 at home under Joey McGuire, who signed another top-25 recruiting class to go along with a transfer class that ranks in the top 10 nationally. That class will combine with existing returners such as running back Tahj Brooks, quarterback Behren Morton and linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts to form a strong nucleus for McGuire’s third season leading the Red Raiders. Texas Tech Athletics

For questions, contact the ticket office at 806-742-8324.