Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells passes out lunches to Frenship families

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells and some of his staff helped pass out curbside lunches to families at the Frenship High School Ninth Grade Center around noon.

Running backs coach DeAndre Smith and defensive line coach Paul Randolph were there helping as well, according to a tweet from Frenship.

Wells reached out to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic in other ways back in March by making a donation to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.

That response fund is meant to help people in the area who are struggling because of the COVID-19 outbreak.