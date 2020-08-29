Texas Tech football does community service work in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech football team canceled practice for a second straight day Saturday, instead choosing to do community service projects in East Lubbock.

Some members of the team were at Butler Park on 2715 East 7th Street, while others went to the Sommerville Center at 405 North MLK Boulevard.

The Butler Park contingent was cleaning up the area, helping people register to vote and hanging out with neighborhood kids.

On Thursday, several Red Raider football players posted a statement on Twitter saying they were protesting the treatment of Black and brown people by law enforcement officers. The statement followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

