LUBBOCK, TX – Texas Tech Football wrapped up their 2023 Pro Day event Wednesday afternoon as 14 athletes participated in the workout in front of scouts and team representatives from across the NFL.

The drills included in Wednesday’s workout were the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuffle, three-cone drill. Participants were also measured in the bench press and vertical jump.

Also former Texas Tech kickers Jonathan Garibay and Trey Wolff also were made available to kick in front of scouts. Garibay was on 2021 Texas Tech roster and was a member of the Dallas Cowboys organization through training camp this past fall.

Wolff, who was on the 2022 Texas Tech roster, ended his college football career as one of the most successful kickers in program history finishing it by going 42-of-52 career field goals and 107-110 PATs.

“What Coach McGuire pushed across to us was huge.” said Wolff in regards to how Coach Joey McGuire and his staff made a lasting impact on him and the rest of the graduating class. “It was huge for my development and who I am today.”

SaRodorick Thompson and Tyree Wilson were two of Texas Tech’s invites to the combine this season as Thompson took part in Pro Day to help increase his stock heading into the draft.

Thompson clocked in a time of 4.65 seconds on his 40-yard dash, running faster than his combine time.

“I obviously wanted to build on what I did at the combine.” said Thompson. “I had faster times in almost everything I ran in so that was good to see.”

Wilson, a potential top-10 selection did not participate in the drills Wednesday due to him still recovering from a foot injury.

The 2023 NFL draft will begin on April 27th in Kansas City, Missouri. The three-day draft will air live on NFL network, ESPN, and ABC.

Full unofficial results from Pro Day from Texas Tech athletics are located below.

Name Vertical Bench Broad Jump 40-Yard Dash

Seth Collins 29.0 — 9-4 4.75

Adrian Frye 32.5 11 9-11 4.67

Jonathan Garibay* — — — —

Nelson Mbanasor 31.0 — 9-8 4.75

Krishon Merriweather 35.0 23 10-0 4.9

Dimitri Moore 33.5 22 9-8 4.84

Gabe Oladipo 28.5 29 9-2 4.97

SaRodorick Thompson — — — 4.65

Chadarius Townsend 37.5 21 10-9 4.44

Marquis Waters 37.5 21 10-0 4.58

Tyree Wilson — — — —

Trey Wolff* — — — —

Weston Wright 22.5 26 8-1 5.65

* participated in only kicking drills