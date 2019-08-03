Texas Tech football opens training camp

1  of  2
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech hit the practice field on Friday for the first of 22 schedule workouts before the season opener with Montana State on August 31.

Tackling was a point of emphasis for head coach Matt Wells on day one and not just for the defensive players.

“Today was more of a tackling circuit, turnover circuit, and some special teams tackle circuts,” Wells said. “We all do it. We actually taught the offensive lineman how to tackle. Heaven forbid we have a fumble or interception and an offensive lineman has to reach out an hill click tackle a guy on the sideline.”

The Red Raiders will work out four straight days before their first off day on Tuesday.

