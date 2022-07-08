IRVING, TX — The Texas Tech Red Raider football team found themselves ranked 9th out of 10 schools in the 2022 Big 12 Preseason Media Poll.

Texas Tech received 119 total votes in the poll, placing them in-between 8th ranked West Virginia and 10th ranked Kansas. This comes a day after Texas Tech was the only Big 12 program not to feature a player in the Preseason All-Big 12 team. Reigning Big 12 Champion Baylor was at the top of the poll. The full list can be seen here.

Red Raiders Head Coach Joey McGuire will be featured at Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday, July 13th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.