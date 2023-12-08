LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Football was invited to the Independence Bowl set for December 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana against the California Golden Bears making it the 41st bowl in Red Raider history.

Head coach for Texas Tech Football, Joey McGuire told EverythingLubbock.com he has been a fan of bowl season since he was younger, saying, “I’m excited about playing in Shreveport. I think it’s going to be great, our fan base, because it’s so close, you know, and to so many of our areas between Houston and Dallas.”

Texas Tech Senior Associate Athletic Director, Robert Giovannetti said, “Texas Tech has been to 41 bowl games, which is top 20 in the country. This is something our fans have become accustomed to. Our fans expect to go to bowl games and win bowl games you know, one of the things that people love about Texas Tech is our fans travel. Our fans show up. Our fans are fun. And they make a lot of noise. They spend money in their establishments.”

Giovannetti said the football team puts hard work into their craft and that in turn inspires the fans to show up at the games, wherever they are.

“This coaching staff is really committed to Texas Tech and Lubbock and building this program, building the brand of Texas Tech,” Giovannetti said, “And so I think any time we have the opportunity to come out and support these guys, a lot of them shed a lot of blood, sweat and tears for that double T and it means a lot to them.”