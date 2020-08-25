Texas Tech Football’s 2020 season sees changes for ticket holders and tailgating

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Football’s 2020 season has been highly anticipated by fans, but this year bringing new plans off the field.

With 25 percent capacity and Tech sponsored tailgates cancelled, longtime season ticket holders like Michael Calvillo are readjusting their plans.

“For the first time since my freshman year at Tech since ’96, I’ve maybe missed six games and this will be the first year i am going to miss every single home game,” says Calvillo.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti said it was a necessary adjustment.

“We want to play the games and be able to have the games,” he said. “So we are asking everyone for one year to buckle up with us and hopefully in 2021 we can get back to normal.”

He said they are working to provide fans the same experience allowing them to host personal tailgates limited to 10 people or less, with no tents larger than 10ft by 10ft.

Giovannetti said it isn’t an ideal situation on either end.

“We are very routine oriented and our routine has been all thrown off, and we’ve thrown things out and we’ve waited for news, and we’ve seen news,” he said, “so I think when we see that horse ride out we can all collectively breathe that we are here. We’ve made it.”

However, many are willing to make it work as they cheer on the Red Raiders another year.

“There’s still going to be a season played regardless of who is in the stands and who is not in the stands,” Calvillo said. “So like any true Red Raider we just want the best for our team and see what happens this year.”