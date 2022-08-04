LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire said the team will use the No. 3 jersey to honor Lubbock teen Luke Siegel who passed away in August 2021.

Luke Siegel was severely injured in a golf cart accident in 2015. Luke had multiple brain surgeries and had to go through months of physical, occupational, and speech therapy. He passed away from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 15.

The No. 3 was Luke’s favorite number and the number he wore on his baseball jersey

The team will vote on which player earned the number the most closer first week of the season.