LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech football training facility is undergoing a complete make-over as part of a $240 million project to renovate different parts of the Jones AT&T Stadium. On Tuesday, EverythingLubbock.com visited the site to see how construction was coming along.

As of Tuesday, the old football training facility was completely demolished. The construction began right after the end of football season as it needs the project to be done by the time the next fall football season rolls around.

According to Robert Giovannetti, who is the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Texas Tech, when the athletics staff came back to work after the holidays, they were surprised at how much progress had been made.

“When people come in August, they’re going to be blown away,” Giovannetti said. “When it’s all done, it will be the largest continuous football facility in the country.”

The entire project is funded by private donors and revenue from sales such as premium seating.

When it’s completed, the training facility will have virtual reality features, new locker rooms, a bigger weight room and fans will see a new “Double T Scoreboard”’ go up on the south side of the Jones AT&T stadium.

Giovannetti said it’s important for Texas Tech athletics to keep up with technology as it advances in the football world.

“Everything we do in college athletics is an arms race so to speak,” Giovannetti said. “You’re competing against everyone for facilities, for student athletes and everything else … so we want to have the best facilities to sell our student athletes.”

Currently, there are a lot of moving parts at the future facility to get it done quickly.

“I know people drive by and they go ‘Wow, that’s a lot. Will it be done?’” Giovannetti said. “We fully expect it to be done and be ready for when Abilene Christian comes here on August 31st.”

Giovannetti said all of the construction, including the new football training facility and the renovations to the south side of the stadium will be done by the time football season arrives again in August.