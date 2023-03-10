LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas University University has formed a search committee to find its new head coach for Men’s Basketball, according to Texas Tech Athletics.

Robert Giovannetti, TTU Senior Athletic Director told EverythingLubbock.com the committee consisted of TTU Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, former TTU basketball player Norense Odiase, ,TTU Board of Regents member Dusty Womble, and TTU head football coach Joey McGuire.

Recruitment Firm Turnkey ZRG was also enlisted to help with the search, according to Giovannetti.

Giovannetti also said TTU President Lawrence Schovanec will have final approval on the approved candidate.

On Wednesday, TTU head basketball coach Mark Adams stepped down from his position after he was previously suspended for saying racially insensitive comments to a player.