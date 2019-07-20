Texas Tech forms the Spirit of Raiderland Committee

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech Athletics, in conjunction with department representatives across the entire campus and select outside representatives, has formed the Spirit of Raiderland Committee with the charge of enhancing the Gameday Experience.

The purpose of the committee is to open lines of communication and creativity with all constituencies that together contribute to the GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE.

The focus will center on football tailgating, Raider Alley, the in-game atmosphere, student attendance, and a plan for the green space that was previously occupied by the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium.

The committee consists of members from the following organizations: Athletics, Spirit Programs, Alumni Association, President’s Office, Texas Tech University System, Red Raider Sports Properties, Communications & Marketing, Housing & Dining, Greek Life, Student Government Association, Saddle Tramps, High Riders, Parking Services, Grounds Use, Donors, Student Body, Goin’ Band from Raiderland, the Texas Tech Police Department, Faculty Senate, Staff Senate, and the Mayor’s office.

The Spirit of Raiderland Committee will vet and advance ideas presented by committee members, but more importantly, desires to solicit ideas from all of Red Raider Nation for consideration. All Red Raiders are invited to submit their ideas, using this form. Feel free to submit multiple ideas.

Fans may submit ideas providing their contact information or anonymously. In the event the committee would like to connect for more information on an idea, consider providing your contact information.

(News release from Texas Tech Athletics)