Texas Tech Foundation reports data security breach

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Foundation reported a data security breach that impacted the organization on Tuesday, according to a release.

According to the release, Blackbaud, Inc., a service provider for the Foundation, was a victim of a data security breach in May that impacted over 200 organizations worldwide. The Foundation was notified of the breach on July 16.

The information taken in the breach did not include Social Security numbers, bank account information or credit or debit account information, as the Foundation does not report that to Blackbaud, according to the release.

However, the release said information taken might have included personal contact information such as names, dates of birth, phone numbers and email addresses.

Blackbaud paid the cybercriminals to delete the information, according to the release, and the Foundation said they were not aware of any fraudulent activity related to the information taken.