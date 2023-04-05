LUBBOCK, Texas – While they aren’t accepting applications just yet, one Texas Tech freshman already has her foot in the castle to be Disney’s next CEO.

Cori Borgstadt has been a Disney superfan her whole life and became a shareholder when she was just a toddler.

“It’s great to enjoy the park with the whole family. I just love the whole experience and how it just comes together,” said Borgstadt.

Disney is where dreams come true and the Red Raider knew she wanted in on the magic after getting her first share at only 3 years old.

“When the kids came along, of course they instantly took to everything Disney and when the girls were very young, that’s when Todd’s mom gave them each stock certificate of the Walt Disney Company and Todd and I already had that so we decided we would take them to an annual meeting when we saw that there was going to be one near,” said Jan Borgstadt, mom of Cori.

The family went to their first Disney Shareholder meeting in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They have since made it a family vacation to attend every meeting in a different city each year.

These meetings are what sparked Cori to trade in her tiara for a seat at the table to be Disney’s next CEO. “The actual meeting process is when the CEO gets up, talks about how the company is doing and stuff and there’s a Q&A portion at the end, which I always partake in. It’s just that kind of process that makes me keep coming back,” said Borgstadt.

Since then Cori has been hooked to the magic and has had perfect attendance since she was a toddler. Her determination has even gotten her recognition from Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger.

“I had asked what advice you would give to a kid who might want to be in his position someday and he responded to keep coming to the shareholders meetings and he said stay in school and just keep doing what I’m doing and so I keep trying to live by that,” said Borgstadt.

But the fairytale doesn’t end there, if Coir is not CEO of Disney after she graduates, she still hopes to work for Disney or Pixar in the film industry.

“Often times, people are like, ‘oh, set small goals at a time and just achieve those.’ But I think I’ve really kind of set big goals. So I would say find a big goal that you really want to see happen and just follow that and don’t let anyone else tell you what your goals are,” said Borgstadt.



In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Disney CEO, Bob Iger said, “One of the things that makes Disney unique is the deep connection and passion so many of our individual shareholders have for our company, and that’s certainly true for Cori. We couldn’t be more appreciative to have investors who love Disney as much as she does.”