LUBBOCK, Texas — In honor of the Texas Tech Centennial celebration, the university will visit various locations, including six Lubbock-area high schools from February through March.

According to the press release, a mobile billboard will make its stops in Lubbock and Wolfforth.

Courtesy of Texas Tech University

The billboard will promote the Texas Tech Centennial celebration by showcasing Texas Tech in a fun and creative manner.

Guests will get a chance to take photos on the truck and take home Centennial swag.