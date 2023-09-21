LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Alumnus General Charles Q. Brown Jr. has been confirmed as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff , according to a press release from TTU.

“The U.S senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of General C.Q. Brown Jr. as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” said the release. He will replace Army General Mark Milley once his term expires on September 30, according to the release.

According to the release the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the highest-ranking and most senior military office in the U.S Armed Forces.

Brown has served as the chief of the U.S Air Force since 2020 and was also named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

Additionally, he became the first Black chief of a military service branch and the first Black officer on the Joint Chiefs of staff since Army General Colin Powell served from 1989 to 1993.

Brown expressed in an interview with Texas Tech, ”I’ve had several opportunities where I was the ‘first African American to be..’”

The opportunities included added pressure to perform “so I’m not the ‘first and last African American’ or member of a diverse background to have this opportunity,” he added.

The release said that Brown was commissioned in 1984 and was a distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program at TTU. He also received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from TTU in 2012.

Brown has served in a variety of positions, said the release. He previously served as aide-de-camp to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, director of the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff Executive Action Group to name a few.

Brown has also been awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star, said the release.