LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s head football coach Joey Mcguire isn’t the only Mcguire that has achieved success. His daughter, Raegan Mcguire, a Texas Tech Alumni, has done amazing things after she graduated in 2018, including designing a dress for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Mcguire received her degree in Apparel Design Manufacturing at the Department of Design at Texas Tech University and currently holds a senior position at a clothing label AMUR.

AMUR is a sustainable clothing brand that is known for their pleated designs and use of recycled water bottles.

This year Mcguire experienced two magical moments: Her wedding and designing a dress for Taylor Swift.

Mcguire had the honor to design a reimagined dress from Swift’s music video “Lover.” She told EverythingLubbock.com that AMUR had a special request from Swift’s team and that was “not an issue for [Mcguire] at all.”

“I knew exactly what song it was for,” said Mcguire. It was the “coolest one to date for me,” said the Texas Tech Alumna and senior designer. When Mcguire and her team sent the dress to Swift, they didn’t know when they would hear back.

EverythingLubbock.com asked if she knew Swift was going to choose her dress.

“We just made assumptions. Taylor is a confidential person and we wanted to respect her privacy,” Mcguire told EverythingLubbock.com.

However, things changed when Mcguire found out “they loved the dress.”

“The fact that she picked my dress I find it to be really incredible,” said Mcguire.

The bright yellow dress was seen during Swift’s concert as the dancer was twirling in the background of “her house” on stage.

The dress had an intricate pleating pattern that was known to be AMUR’s style. The designer also told EverythingLubbock.com that the dress was named after her grandma.

“I’m really hoping we can continue a relationship with her and her team.” Mcguire said.