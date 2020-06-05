Texas Tech graduates look for jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK Texas- Texas Tech students and graduates are finding themselves in a different job market than in previous years due to the effects of COVID-19.

Jay Killough, Director at Texas Tech’s University Career Center, said there’s been an uptick in students going into grad school and that students have expressed concern about finding a job in their field.

“It’s caused students to pivot a little bit in terms of thinking about what their future career could look like or what it could be,” he said.

He said that some students have had job offers recinded while others have been sent a laptop to work from home. He said the career center is doing their best to council students on the best methods to take in finding employment.

“What we are doing is educating the student on how to think broader about the skills they learned in college through their critical thinking skills, through their professionalism, their team work,” he said, “So they can maybe start focusing those skills maybe in a different kind of industry.”

Sydney Coleman, a recent Texas Tech graduate said she was able to get a job last fall but that some of her friends have not been so fortunate.

It’s been hard having to see my friends having their job offers rescinded from them and their plans after college being changed and they don’t really know what they’re going to do,” she said.

Although she had a job lined up she said she was still concerned the pandemic would affect her future employment.

Tiarra Williams, a student graduating in August said she’s been applying for jobs since February but that the pandemic has affected her industry of communications.

“My passion is actually sports broadcast,” she said, “I want to be a sideline reporter and hopefully later on i want to have my own reality segment on Bleacher Report.”

Despite the pandemic she said she’s not losing hope yet.

“It’s temporary and things are going to open up and you have to be ready to make the first move, she said, “Your best move is to get back and to get ready to work because its coming soon.”