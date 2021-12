LUBBOCK, Texas — For the third week in a row, Texas Tech was ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll of men’s college basketball.

Baylor remained No. 1. Kansas moved up to No. 6, while Iowa State moved up to No. 8. Texas slipped one position down to No. 17. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 9 – 2 on the season.

Tech beat Eastern Washington last week. The next opponent is Alabama State on Tuesday.