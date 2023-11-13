LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Internal Medicine at Texas Tech’s Health Sciences Center organized and hosted the second annual Healthy Aging and Dementia Research Symposium.

According to a press release from TTUHSC, the symposium was held on October 25 through October 27.

The three-day event brought in researchers and experts from across the country and provided an opportunity for “tomorrow’s thought leaders.”

“The diversity of themes showcased the depth and breadth of research being conducted in the field, providing valuable insights and perspectives,” said Dr. Debomoy Lahiri, Distinguished Professor at Indiana University.

Dr. Marcia Ory, Regents and Distinguished Professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at Texas A&M University, served as the keynote speaker for the event.

Dr. Ory said, “What made this event stand out from other symposia was that it highlighted highly relevant neurobiology, clinical, and community research and practice concerns in Texas. It also framed these concerns within a national and international context.”