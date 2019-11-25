Texas Tech holds onto No. 12 spot in the latest AP Top 25 basketball poll

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders were still ranked at No. 12 Monday on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 4.

The Red Raiders are 5-0 so far this season.

Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, Kansas and Maryland round out the top five.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thanksgiving in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational.

The game will be played in Orleans Arena at 7:00 p.m. CST and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

