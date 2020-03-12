Texas Tech holds press conference, impact of COVID-19 on campus

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech University officials held a press conference to address the school’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday, the university informed students and faculty of changes to the spring break schedule as well as how the school will change classes going forward. Spring break has been extended by a week and classes will be held online after the break’s conclusion.

