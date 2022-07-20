The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Jill Hernandez has been named dean of Texas Tech University‘s Honors College, the university announced today (July 20). She will assume her new position Sept. 15.

“For 20 years, the Texas Tech Honors College has served as a model for excellence, social engagement and interdisciplinary inquiry,” Hernandez said. “President Schovanec and Provost Hendrick share a vision for the Honors College to be a national leader in honors programs, and I am so excited to join the Red Raider family and build upon these strengths.”

Hernandez currently serves as dean of the College of Arts & Humanities and a professor of philosophy at Central Washington University, where she secured funding to establish the first EthicsLab in the Pacific Northwest. An acclaimed ethicist, Hernandez won the 2013 Robert B. Papazian International Prize in Ethics as well as the 2018 Sawtelle Foundation Teaching Innovation Award for meeting the diverse needs of students through lab-based, humanist pedagogy.

“Jill’s experience in leadership development and student success will serve her well as dean of the Honors College,” said Ron Hendrick, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “I look forward to her bringing those skills not just to the Honors College, but also to the larger team of deans at Texas Tech.”

Prior to joining Central Washinton University, Hernandez served as associate dean of undergraduate programs at the University of Texas at San Antonio, interim associate dean of the Honors College and chair of the Academic Affairs Executive Committee for the University of Texas System Faculty Advisory Council.

“I can’t wait to pursue what is so inimitably characteristic of the Texas Tech Honors College experience – the life of the mind and the spirit of adventure – with faculty, staff and students,” Hernandez said. “We will fulfill our promise to families to be excellent in every measure, lead the way and launch students into futures of their choosing.”

