Texas Tech honors Kobe Bryant in WV game with #8 and #24 jerseys

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday evening, Texas Tech basketball players honored Kobe Bryant with red and black jerseys bearing No. 8 and No 24.
Tech tweeted images, and a message: “Bigger than basketball. Mamba Forever.”
Texas Tech also scheduled a moment of silence before the game.
Bryant, his daughter and several others lost their lives Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.
Bryant is the only player in NBA league history to have two jersey numbers retired with the same team. Bryant changed from No. 8 to No. 24 — both numbers with the L.A. Lakers.