Texas Tech honors the life of alumni who graduated at age 67

LUBBOCK, Texas — San Juanita Valenciano, a grandmother who graduated from Texas Tech in 2019 at 67-years-old, died September 7, according to a tweet from her daughter, Samantha Montaño.

Texas Tech released the following statement regarding Valenciano’s death Wednesday.

We at Texas Tech University were saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Valenciano. Her determination to finish her education is a shining example of the Red Raider spirit we hold so dear, and we are glad she achieved her goal of graduating. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends, but appreciate the many years Mrs. Valenciano spent as a member of the Texas Tech family.

