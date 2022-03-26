The March 28 - April 1 event celebrates research, innovation and startups made possible through numerous campus partnerships.

The fourth annual Discoveries to Impact Week (DTI) will be held March 28 through April 1 at the Student Union Building on the Texas Tech University campus. DTI is a week-long celebration of faculty, staff and student research, engagement, innovations and startups.

The week will include two dynamic keynote speakers, the 15th annual Undergraduate Research Conference, the Center for Integration of STEM Education and Research (CISER) Undergraduate Research Scholars Banquet, a visual and performing arts exhibition at the First Friday Art Trail, the fourth annual Engaged Scholarship Symposium and the Texas Tech Accelerator Competition.

These events will take place throughout the week:

Undergraduate Research Conference (URC)

In its 15th year, the URC is one of the largest interdisciplinary undergraduate research conferences in the nation, with more than 300 students in attendance. The two-day gathering of students, faculty and staff will feature a variety of student presentations and performances representing the humanities, performing arts, biological and chemical sciences, social sciences and physical sciences. The purpose of this conference is to instill knowledge, growth and inspiration for all in attendance. More detailed information for this event can be found here.

CISER Undergraduate Research Scholars Banquet

This annual celebration, by invitation only, is in its 28th year of bringing together various members of the research community, including Texas Tech University System‘s leaders, faculty mentors, graduate and undergraduate students and the university’s community partners. Celebrating another year of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research, service and education, CISER will announce individual scholarships and awards to outstanding students and faculty.

Visual & Performing Arts Exhibition

The exhibition will feature a selection of artwork from School of Art students, with a specialization in Studio Art. The student’s artwork will exemplify the school’s exploration into multiple mediums, ideas and theories, while focusing on artistic expression and technical skills in both traditional and experimental art techniques. Additionally, students from the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts will showcase their creative scholarship through performances in theater, dance and music.

Engaged Scholarship Symposium

The Engaged Scholarship Symposium will highlight faculty-, staff- and student-led teaching, research or service projects and collaborations with community partners that are impacting the lives of individuals and communities across the region, state and the world.

The symposium also features the winners of the 2022 President’s Engaged Scholarship Awards program. The annual awards recognize individual Texas Tech faculty, involved students and staff from all disciplines for a project or activity that demonstrates an exemplary and sustained commitment to mutually beneficial partnerships. The award recipients will discuss their work and share best practices as well as the challenges and benefits of their specific project or activity. A detailed agenda for this event with complete panel descriptions can be found here.

Texas Tech Accelerator Competition

The Texas Tech Accelerator Program is designed to help faculty, students and other entrepreneurs in the region launch startup companies or discover licensing opportunities based on inventions and university technology. As a conference attendee to Texas Tech’s own “Shark Tank”-style event, participants will see how startup founders pitch to investors. Teams accepted into this program will have access to funding support, $25,000 grants, co-working space and mentors during the year-long process.

All events are free and open to the public.

