Texas Tech hosting both virtual and in-person graduation: the changes you need to know

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech is gearing up for yet another graduation in the pandemic, anticipating about 1700 students to walk across the stage Friday and Saturday.

For fall 2020 graduation, the university elected to hold both virtual and in-person ceremonies in an attempt to preserve Tech traditions while keeping graduates and their families safe.

“We have kept our traditions the same. We’re still going to have the same energy. We’re still going to individually recognize the graduates. We’re still going to have some speeches,” Amiee Dixon, commencement coordinator at Texas Tech, said.

Below is a list of the university’s safety requirements for the upcoming in-person graduation ceremonies at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Arrival:

Graduates limited to only four guests

Mobile tickets — not paper tickets– required to enter

Clear bag policy enforced

Graduates asked to arrive 40 minutes early and enter through the event ramp

Graduates to seat themselves with the help of university marshals to social distance

Audience doors to open 30 minutes before ceremonies start

No processional for graduates

Face masks required for entry and for the duration of ceremonies

During ceremonies:

The student section expanding from the floor to the lower bowl of the arena to allow for social distancing

Audience seating to be general admission with seats blocked off to create social distancing and ushers to help move guests

Graduates and their guests asked to leave after the graduate walks the stage and to take pictures outside

Ceremonies to run for about one hour to an hour and a half long.

The in-person ceremonies will also be live-streamed on the Texas Tech website. The virtual graduation ceremony is scheduled for December 19, and students who walk the stage are still allowed to participate.

For students like senior Bradley Garcia, who graduates Saturday, the ceremony — even with modifications — takes on a whole new meaning. He will be the first to graduate from college in his family.

“It means a lot to have the first Garcia graduate at a university like Texas Tech … [My family] is going to see my last name ‘Garcia’ be read, and I get to walk the stage. It’s the first time they ever get to see that,” Garcia said.