LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In honor of National Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Week, Texas Tech University will host a series of campus events Sept. 12-18.

All events are open to the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities. The week-long series of events is a great way to celebrate not only HSI Week, but also the start of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, which commences Sept. 15.

Schedule of events:

For more information on any of these events, please visit the HSI week webpage.

