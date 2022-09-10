The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In honor of National Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Week, Texas Tech University will host a series of campus events Sept. 12-18.
All events are open to the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities. The week-long series of events is a great way to celebrate not only HSI Week, but also the start of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, which commences Sept. 15.
Schedule of events:
- “Mercadito” – HSI week kick-off event: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12) Red Raider Plaza. Music, giveaways, free food and tables from various departments.
- HSI T-shirt give away for law students: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12) Texas Tech Law School suite 103.
- Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Exhibit: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Sept. 12 – Oct. 17, University Libraries, Croslin Room. The exhibit will showcase Texas Tech Hispanic faculty, staff and student organizations and Texas Tech Hispanic faculty-published books.
- HSI social media campaign: Sept. 12-18, hosted by Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering and Texas Tech University Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE).
- Pan Dulce y Café: 8-10 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13) law school forum.
- A Night of Latin Jazz: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13) Hemmle Recital Hall, Texas Tech School of Music, 2624 18th St. The concert celebrates the multiculturalism of Latin American music in association with jazz. Open to the public.
- Defining Servingness in Practice at Hispanic Serving Institutions: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, (Sept. 14) Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Keynote address by Gina Ann Garcia, associate professor in the Department of Educational Foundations, Organizations and Policy at the University of Pittsburgh, followed by a Q+A and book signing.
- “Midday Pláticas” – History & Cultural Heritage Awareness: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) University Libraries, Croslin Room. Miguel A. Levario and Aaron E. Sánchez from the Department of History will discuss the importance of Hispanic/Latinx/Chicana/o/x history, culture, heritage, and influence. Open to the public.
- Panel Discussion on the History and Benefits of Being an HSI: 12 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) Texas Tech Law School Lanier Auditorium.
- Lunch & Mariachis: Noon-1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 15) Texas Tech law school forum.
- El Grito Celebration: 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 15) Urbanovsky Park Amphitheater. Mariachi and ballet folklorico performances along with music, food and “El Grito” to end the evening. Open to the public. For more information, visit the event webpage.
- Raspas y Aguas Frescas: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16) Texas Tech law school forum.
For more information on any of these events, please visit the HSI week webpage.
(Press release from Texas Tech University)