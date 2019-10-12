Texas Tech hosting Fifth Annual Pride Week, Oct, 14-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

The Texas Tech University Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement will host the fifth annual Pride Week starting Monday (Oct. 14) with “The Boots, Bows & Rainbow Ties Gala,” featuring Robyn Ochs, an educator, speaker, grassroots activist and editor of the Bi Women Quarterly and two anthologies: the 42-country collection Getting Bi: Voices of Bisexuals Around the World and RECOGNIZE: The Voices of Bisexual Men. Her writings have been published in numerous bi, women’s studies, multicultural and LGBTQ+ anthologies.

Throughout the week, activities will be hosted by offices and organizations around campus, including the Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) office and Women & Gender Studies. All events will focus on the topic of inclusion of the LGBTQIA community and understanding the role of ‘allyship’ at Texas Tech and in Lubbock.

“While affirming our diverse heritage and culture is part of our ongoing work to sustain an inclusive environment, celebrations such as Pride Week focuses our attention and provides opportunities to connect,” said Jody Randall, director of the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement. “This year’s theme, ‘Introspection’, challenges us to look inward – to examine our ideas, thoughts and understanding of each other’s experiences – and to pose questions. I hope to see people take advantage of the educational programs and social activities during Texas Tech University’s fifth annual Pride Week.”

Some events throughout the week include:

• Queer Reels, Real Topics Film Screening and Discussion: From Selma to Stonewall: 7 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 15), SUB Escondido Theatre

The film will feature a black, straight preacher and a white, lesbian activist who form an unusual bond as they seek to find the intersection between the Black Civil Rights and the LGBTQIA Equality movements. Popcorn and soft drinks will be provided.

• Third Annual Poetry Slam with Regie Cabico: 8 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 16), SUB Matador Room

Click here to register for the poetry slam.

• Attend Class For A Day: LGBTQIA History: 12:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17), Holden Hall Room 152

The class will be discussing Audre Lorde’s “Zami.” Seats will be available on a first-come basis.

• Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium: 9:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 18), SUB Matador Room

The colloquium highlights feminist research and debates challenging western culture understanding of gender as a binary conception. Julio Capo Jr., associate professor of history at Florida International University, will be the keynote speaker. Click here to register for the colloquium.

• Glamour and Fame: Texas Tech’s Pride Week Drag Pageant: 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18), Club Luxor

Contestants will compete for title while raising funds for the Lola Marie Drew Scholarship Program with PFLAG Lubbock. Click here to purchase tickets for the pageant. Pageant contestants can click here to register.

For a full list of events, visit the Pride Week website.

