Texas Tech hosting International Week, Oct. 6-12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:



Texas Tech University’s Office of International Affairs (OIA) will host International Week Oct. 6-12, to celebrate the many cultures represented in the Texas Tech community.

Several events will be available for students, faculty, staff and the community to expand their knowledge on different cultures. The week will feature various aspects of cultural traditions, concluding with Culture Fest on Saturday (Oct. 12).

“International Week is a time for the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities to recognize and celebrate the importance of international research, education, outreach, study abroad and different countries and cultures,” said Sukant Misra, vice provost for International Affairs. “Internationalization of higher education is critically important to succeed in our increasingly connected 21st century global economy.”

Events throughout the week include:

Self Defense with an International Twist :6-7:30 p.m.Monday (Oct. 7) in the International Cultural Center. The self-defense class will be hosted by the Texas Karate Institute.

:6-7:30 p.m.Monday (Oct. 7) in the International Cultural Center. The self-defense class will be hosted by the Texas Karate Institute. Open House : 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8) in the International Cultural Center. Faculty and staff are invited to enjoy international cuisine from local restaurants and tour art exhibits in the galleries.

: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8) in the International Cultural Center. Faculty and staff are invited to enjoy international cuisine from local restaurants and tour art exhibits in the galleries. “Study Abroad: Faculty-led Program Destinations” Photography Reception : 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 9) in the International Cultural Center. The photography exhibit showcases approximately 65 inspiring photographs taken by Texas Tech faculty who have led study abroad programs. The reception will honor these dedicated faculty members.

: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 9) in the International Cultural Center. The photography exhibit showcases approximately 65 inspiring photographs taken by Texas Tech faculty who have led study abroad programs. The reception will honor these dedicated faculty members. International Trivia Night : 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 10) in the International Cultural Center. Trivia night will give students the opportunity to test their knowledge in global current affairs, world history, geography and more. Refreshments will be provided.

: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 10) in the International Cultural Center. Trivia night will give students the opportunity to test their knowledge in global current affairs, world history, geography and more. Refreshments will be provided. Culture Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12) in the International Cultural Center. The festival celebrates the diverse multicultural heritage of Texas Tech’s international community. Family-friendly cultural activities, international fine arts and food will be free and open to the public.

A complete list of events, exhibits and programs can be found on the OIA website.



(News release from Texas Tech University)