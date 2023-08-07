LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, many gathered at Memorial Circle on the Texas Tech University (TTU) campus for a special ceremony on National Purple Heart Day.

The university’s Military & Veterans Programs and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900 honored nine campus and 55 local purple heart recipients.

“Every now and then you see a person with a scar, and you ask yourself where that scar came from,” said Benny Guerrero, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 in Lubbock. “When you see a person with a scar, wearing a Purple Heart hat, you know where that scar came from, and it came because he loved you enough to bleed for your freedom.”

Monday’s ceremony ended with a three-volley salute performed by the American Legion. The sound of the blank cartridges being fired served as a time for the community to remember and honor American soldiers.

“We see it as us ringing the doorbell to Heaven’s gates, letting them know we’re coming, and we’re bringing one of our own,” Guerrero said.

The Purple Heart is the oldest military medal that’s been presented to 1.8 million of our nation’s service members. Guerrero said he’s proud his father and uncle are both recipients for their service in Vietnam.

“It’s a bunch of brothers and sisters who just get together and love on each other, and love our country, and love the neighborhood and love the community and try to inspire the next generation of heroes,” Guerrero said.

The Purple Heart flag was flown on TTU’s campus all day as a sign of appreciation for the service and sacrifice that our Purple Heart recipients gave to our country.

Back in November 2013, TTU football took on Kansas State University for the last home game of the season.

“Texas Tech hosted an event for Veterans Day,” Guerrero said. “It was a football game and they had the largest gathering of Purple Heart recipients ever.”

That day in 2013, Jones AT&T Stadium hosted over 400 purple heart recipients which was the biggest gathering of its kind on American soil.

“In doing so it prompted the leadership of the Purple Heart to honor them with the distinction of being a Purple Heart University,” Guerrero said.

TTU is the first Purple Heart University in the state and the third nationwide to be given the honor.

Guerrero said after TTU’s designation in April 2014, many other schools followed suit. Now, there are 15 total colleges and universities with the same honor in Texas.

“They all wanted to be like Texas Tech and it’s awesome,” Guerrero said. “We champion them too because they’re honoring the sacrifice of the warriors that live in their communities and the families as well.”

Other Purple Heart entities on the South Plains:

Cities:

Abernathy, 79311

Lubbock, 79401

Petersburg, 79250

Plainview, 79072

Counties:

Lubbock County, 79403

Colleges/Universities/Schools:

Texas Tech University, 79409

Other locations: