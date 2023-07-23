LUBBOCK, Texas — The Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center at Texas Tech University was set to hold the second annual Sharpening Your Digital Edge: Business, Social Media & Cyber Conference on August 8. The event would be held at the CenterPointe Event Center.

The press release said that the interactive event would feature experienced business leaders and industry experts that would share valuable insights on sustainable growth in the digital age.

“The Sharpening Your Digital Edge Conference will provide answers, insights and tips for small businesses to increase their business, marketing and cybersecurity knowledge, enabling them to grow and manage a successful business,” Carla Holland, executive director of the Northwest Texas SBDC, said.

Registration for the event is now open. To register for the conference click here.

The registration deadline is July 25.