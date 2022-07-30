The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University‘s Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DDEI) will host its annual Back to School Fiesta from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday (July 30). The event will take place in the Commuter West parking lot west of the United Supermarkets Arena, behind the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center, at 1540 Indiana Avenue. No registration is required.

The Back to School Fiesta has been offered for more than two decades to the Lubbock and South Plains communities. As part of DDEI’s College Connect program, the event provides students with free backpacks and school supplies while they last. Back-to-school shopping can be a significant financial burden on families, and with unique economic challenges this year, it is a vital need for many families in the community.

College Connect also is looking for community partners. This year’s event includes community businesses and organizations, which will be stationed along the route to distribute school supplies, resources and/or discounts. Partner registration closes Monday (July 25).

The event is free and open to the public. It will be in a hybrid drive-thru style, so families do not need to leave their vehicle.

(Flyer provided in a press release from Texas Tech University)

(Press release from Texas Tech University)