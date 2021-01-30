Texas Tech Innovation Hub hires new commercialization program director

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Innovation Hub at Research Park this week announced the hiring of its new commercialization program director, Ganga Baskar.

In her new role, Baskar will manage commercialization programming at the Innovation Hub, including the National Science Foundation (NSF) I-Corps program, the Prototype Fund and the Hub Fuel Fund. Her role involves engaging with faculty at Texas Tech and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to drive innovation and promote collaboration in the West Texas community.

“It’s research universities that drive new technology development and innovation,” Baskar said. “I’m excited to be a part of the Innovation Hub and help bridge the gap between discovery and commercialization with the team.”

Baskar holds a master’s degree and doctorate in human genetics from Sri Ramachandra University in India and has five publications in the areas of cancer biology and nanomedicine. Prior to joining Texas Tech, Ganga was a core team member of NemaLife Inc., a startup based out of Texas Tech, where she was involved in both research and business development activities.

“Dr. Baskar is an excellent addition to the Innovation Hub team,” said Kimberly Gramm, associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship. “She brings much-needed expertise to a growing area of our commercialization portfolio.”

