LUBBOCK, Texas— On Wednesday the Texas Tech Innovation Hub announced it had been recognized by the International Business Innovation Association for its work in the Faculty C-Startup Program, according to the press release.

The release stated that the Innovation Hub won the “Most Innovative Program award” at the global meeting in Detroit.

Vice President for Research & Innovation,Joseph Heppert stated, “This award illustrates… Texas Tech’s innovation and entrepreneurship programs are among the most creative in the world.”

The Faculty C-Startup Program has been active for five years, according to the release.

“What a wonderful recognition of the work and commitment of the team,” said Heppert.

Program Director Taysha Williams and the entire Hub team “help make these programs special and impactful for Texas Tech, Lubbock and the West Texas region,” said the TTU Office of Research & Innovation website.

According to the release, the program has more than 35 faculty members and has helped increase awareness of the innovative entrepreneurial opportunities available through the Innovation Hub.

“What an honor to be recognized among such a prestigious group of entrepreneurial centers across the globe,” said Williams.