Texas Tech introduces ‘wellness days’ in place of Spring Break

LUBBOCK, Texas — While COVID-19 numbers are staying low in the Hub City, Spring Break is still on hold for Texas Tech University students and has instead been replaced with student wellness days.

In hopes of discouraging travel and limiting the spread of COVID-19 Texas Tech will only have one day of Spring Break and two extra days off known as “wellness days.”

The idea behind it is a compromise to keep students safe while also being mindful of their mental health.

“Student mental health and wellbeing is certainly on the decline or a concern,” said Director of Risk Intervention and Safety Education or RISE, Brittany Todd.

But some students don’t see this shift in Spring Break as a fair trade.

“I don’t have class on Friday anyways so I was upset about not having Spring Break,” said Texas Tech Student, Custis Moore.

“I think it is a nice trade but I don’t think it’s enough,” said Texas Tech Student Brandon Harris.

But Tech’s RISE office hopes to encourage students to turn that disappointment into productive self-care. They’re offering new spaces on campus for students to relax in and providing resources for students that need help.

“One of the things I talk to students about all the time is it’s fine to feel disappointed, but let’s figure out how to work through that to make the best of it and hope for something different in the future,” said Todd.

Todd said that even small breaks can have a big impact.

“I think the important thing that we are trying to communicate to students is to actually take that break or do something that can help you get caught up,” said Todd.

And with no Spring Break, students are looking to do their best to get through the rest of the semester.

Tech students will have a total of 3 days off this semester, one was February 26, and the other two will be next Friday, March 19 and April 5.