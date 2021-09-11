Texas Tech issues statement on staffing issues at football game

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech athletics released a statement regarding staffing issues at Saturday’s football game against Stephen F. Austin.

Texas Tech said more than half of its part-time gameday staff did not show up for the game, causing delays at concession stands.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics experienced staffing issues with many of its gameday part-time staff tonight, causing unacceptable delays at several concession stands on the Jones AT&T Stadium concourse. As of Saturday morning, Texas Tech had confirmation that a full staff would be present for what was expected to be a capacity crowd.

Unfortunately, more than 50 percent of our gameday part-time staff did not show tonight, which includes concession workers and non-profit organizations for those areas. Texas Tech is already engaging in conversations with our concessions partner, Spectra, to improve the staffing issue for the remaining five home games this season.

