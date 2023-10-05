LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts has announced a $1 million dollar gift from Craig and Ann McDonald to the Jazz Studies Program.

The gift from the McDonald family will provide funds for student scholarships, equipment purchases, travel for student experiences and other program needs, according to a press release.

“A gift of this magnitude is transformative for our program. It furthers the art form and provides generations of musicians the opportunity to pursue jazz,” said Chair of Jazz and Associate Professor of Jazz Studies Ben Haugland.

To honor the gift from the McDonalds, the Texas Tech Jazz Orchestra and the Texas Tech Jazz Ensemble dedicated their performance of Craig and Ann’s favorite song, “That’s All,” to the couple.

“We both just love jazz music,” Ann said, “and our parents laid a foundation for us to follow an example of investing in what you love. Being able to support jazz music, while also supporting students who want to learn and succeed, was just the perfect combination for us.”