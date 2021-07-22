Texas Tech K-12 program now tuition-free to Texas residents, spots limited

Enrollment in the program is limited and will be determined by a lottery system

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas Tech University’s eLearning and Academic Partnerships announced Thursday it will now offer a tuition-free program to eligible Texas residents, according to a TTU news release.

However, there are specific requirements students must follow for the program that is different from the paid program.

A lottery is now open for enrollment, and selection will take place August 2, according to the release.

Read the full news release from the TTU eLearning program below for more information:

The state of Texas has designated TTU K-12 eligible to receive state funding and, beginning in August, the online school will offer a tuition-free K-12 academic program. However, enrollment is limited. State law requires that selection be conducted through a lottery to choose students for existing admission slots each semester.

“We are happy and excited to be able to offer our nationally ranked K-12 program free to Texas residents,” said Justin Louder, interim superintendent for TTU K-12. “This program will be offered in addition to the current options we provide our students.”

Louder said there are specific requirements students must follow for the tuition-free program that are different from the paid program, so he urges potential students and parents to read them carefully.

The lottery is now open, and selection will take place on Aug. 2.