Texas Tech kicks off early voting polls

LUBBOCK, Texas — Like many other locations in Lubbock, Texas Tech opened its early voting polls at the Robert H. Ewalt Student Recreation Center on Tuesday. Polls opened at 8 a.m., and by noon several students and faculty members had already stopped by to cast their ballots.

“I decided to vote because it’s my civic duty and I don’t know, I just feel like there’s so much going on in the world right now that my voice matters,” said first-time voter Lauren Dunkin.

Many of the students casting their ballots were first-time voters like Dunkin. However, choosing a candidate wasn’t always an easy decision.

“It feels bad,” said Dunkin. “Yeah, like, I mean, it’s a hard election. It’s like, the better of two evils. I know, that’s like a bad thing to say. But that’s just kind of how I feel about it.”

Some students explained that they came early to avoid long lines on Election Day, partially due to concerns about COVID-19. However, others said that they came early to ensure their vote got counted.

“There’s a whole lot of turnout right now,” said Ryan Hand, President of the Tech College Republicans. “And all the mailing ballots and all the different hoops we have to jump through voting early so that your vote gets counted properly, and you know that everything worked out and that you’re properly registered.”

Hand explained that a lot of people on campus have been discussing the election over the past few months.

“People are very excited to get out and vote and make sure their voice is heard. A lot of people feel like this is the most important election that they’ve had the opportunity to vote in if they’re a little bit older,” said Hand. “And people really feel like we’re at a crossroads right now and want to get out and get their voice heard.”

The Rec Center will be open for early voting everyday until October 30th, but Election Day voting will be held in the university library. The polling center is not just open for students – anyone registered to vote can stop by. All you have to bring is a valid ID.