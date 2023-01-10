LUBBOCK, TX — One Texas Tech athlete will have a featured drink at Dunkin’ locations across Lubbock.

Dunkin’ announced Ashley Chevalier would be part of its NIL partnership “Team Dunkin’,” representing Texas Tech by sharing her experiences on social media and receiving merch to “sport on and off the field.”

According to a press release, student-athletes from colleges and universities around the nation were chosen to be part of the experience.

“College sports fans are as passionate about their teams as they are about Dunkin’. That’s why the brand is supporting college athletes on and off the field through Team Dunkin’,” said Dunkin’ field marketing manager Shannon Durkin.