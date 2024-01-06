LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders beat the Kansas Jayhawks, 73-64, on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders are now 13-3 this basketball season. They are currently 5th in the Big 12, according to ESPN.
