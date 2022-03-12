LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University has consistently been recognized when it comes to its service to military members and veterans. Most recently, Texas Tech ranked on the “Best for Vets: Employers” list by Military Times and as a “Top 10 School” in the Military Friendly® Schools Awards designation by Viqtory.

Texas Tech is one of three universities listed on the “Best for Vets: Employers” list and the only higher education institution in Texas to be ranked. Other employers on the list include Bank of America, Hilton and Southwest Airlines. The university was evaluated on its military-connected job openings, inclusive hiring practices, military caregiver programs, employment retention and other factors.

“Texas Tech is honored to be among the list of employers recognized on Military Times’ ‘Best for Vets’ list,” said LaDonna Johnson, associate managing director of human resources at Texas Tech. “We are incredibly proud to provide support to our military employees.”

Texas Tech employs 228 active service members and veterans. Throughout the year, employees find support and service through Texas Tech’s Military & Veterans Programs (MVP). The unit exists to assist veterans and their families in achieving academic, personal and professional success. But support does not stop with employees.

Texas Tech also has roughly 3,600 military-affiliated students enrolled, and their positive experiences are one of many reasons Texas Tech was named a “Top 10 School” in the Military Friendly® Schools Awards designation by Viqtory, a company that creates resources for veterans. This award is determined by evaluating public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey and Texas Tech ranked No. 9.

This rating takes into account many factors such as academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and careers, and military student support and retention.

“Over the past year, MVP staff worked tirelessly at improving processes and strengthening our relationships with students, other departments and the community,” said Sierra Mello Miles, director of MVP at Texas Tech. “This allowed us to bolster the support network for our military-affiliated population on campus. Our slogan is ‘#1Family1Mission’ and we mean it. It’s in our hearts to do right by the servicemembers and their families for what they’ve sacrificed. I’m so proud of our team and grateful for our supporters across campus and the community.”

(Press release from Texas Tech University)