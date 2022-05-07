LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s College of Education has partnered with the Professional Development Academy to offer a 12-week, online leadership development program designed to equip education professionals with practical leadership skills to deliver results for schools, universities and other educational communities.

Through the partnership, Texas Tech is offering an education-focused High Performance Leadership Academy (HPLA), which features guidance from Texas Tech faculty and curriculum developed by the Professional Development Academy in collaboration with recognized national leaders, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell, renowned business leader Marshall Goldsmith, Fortune 500 executives and top faculty from universities across the country.

Housed in the College of Education’s Center for Research in Leadership and Education (CRLE), HPLA is coordinated by Alexander Wiseman, a professor of educational leadership, and Jon McNaughtan, an assistant professor of higher education and the leadership coordinator for the program. Applications are now open on the HPLA website for June and September starts. All current and aspiring education leaders are welcome to apply.

Alexander Wiseman (Photo provided in a press release from Texas Tech University)

Jon McNaughtan (Photo provided in a press release from Texas Tech University)

“Leaders in K-12 and higher education, government, non-profits, research and advocacy organizations are busy professionals, and developing leadership knowledge and skills is one of the most important things they can do,” Wiseman said. “The partnership between CRLE and the Professional Development Academy provides convenient, expert-driven and relevant content for current and aspiring leaders. Individuals and teams participating in this 12-week program will come away with a deep understanding of how to be highly effective leaders. They’ll also gain the tools and skills necessary to apply that understanding in their professional contexts right away. This is truly a transformational leadership opportunity for professionals in education.”

HPLA is designed to develop positive change agents and prepare entry- and mid-level managers to become effective leaders and significant contributors to their organizations’ success. Participants learn best practices in leadership, organizational development and change management, negotiation and collaboration, effective business communication and delivering value within high performance management.

The academy is built around interactivity and community, while retaining the convenience of self-paced learning. Participants collaborate during weekly synchronous meetings, and a cohort model allows opportunities to network, receive support from peers and celebrate successes.

The cost of the 12-week, online program is regularly $2,495, but participants applying through Texas Tech receive a $500 discount, bringing the total cost per enrollee to $1,995.

