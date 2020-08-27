Texas Tech launches “I am a Masked Raider” campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas- On Monday, Texas Tech launched the “I am a Masked Raider” campaign in the midst of kicking off the first day back on campus. The campaign was created through a partnership between TTU Risk Intervention and Safety Education (RISE) and Student Health Services.

RISE Program Manager Ashley Rose Marino, said the campaign is to help people better understand the impacts of COVID-19, both physically and mentally.

Their goal is to use social media in a relatable way, something Senior Marketing and Design Student Assistant, Hyleh Davis, has taken pride in.

“I’ve taken certain people from pop culture and I’ve given them voices,” she said. “Like Future’s ‘Mask On’ but ‘Mask Off’ you know, translate it to if someone scrolls through a familiar face or sees something they can relate to, they’ll be more likely to stop and pay attention.”

Their goal is to get as many Red Raiders as possible to sign the commitment pledge.

“[Signing the pledge is] just saying I’m going to vow to wash my hands and socially distance myself, wear my mask and do all of these things to stay as safe as possible,” Marino said.

So far they have 600 signatures following their soft launch, and are working to gain around 10,000 by the end of September.