Texas Tech launches new program for student-athletes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced their new program ‘Beyond Verified’ to help student-athletes create and build their brands.

New rules set by the National Collegiate Athletic Association and impending Texas legislation affect student athletes’ ability to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

Texas Tech’s Senior Associate Director, Amy Heard, said the changes in college athletics inspired Texas Tech to expand their programs to incorporate more resources for their athletes.

“We’re trying to teach them how to build that brand and the right way for long-term success,” Heard said.

The goal of the program is to partner with student-athletes on how to create and build their brands.

“We are also trying to teach them that it is about safeguarding their business and their brands,” Heard said.

Former Texas Tech football player, Colin Yang, said the program is a game-changer for students.

“A huge opportunity and a huge step in the right way for student athletics and college athletics. I wish I had it,” Yang said. “Especially with the new rules that are being passed right now in the NCAA where you can basically make a name for yourself.”

While it does open up more doors for student-athletes, it also means students will need the tools to build and manage their brand. The beyond verified program’s purpose is to make sure students have the resources at their disposal.