LUBBOCK, Texas — Carl and Marilynn Thoma have partnered with Texas Tech University to launch the Thoma Scholars Program for rural students, according to a press release.

The scholarship will provide higher education opportunities for rural students from the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma Panhandle and eastern New Mexico who have shown academic and leadership accomplishments.

The press release said in addition to receiving a significant financial award, Thoma Scholars would receive support from Texas Tech staff members, such as career-aspirations coaching, leadership training and access to academic support.

The Thoma Scholars Program would target approximately 20 Texas Tech University students. The first round of applications opens in fall of 2023 for students graduating from rural high schools in the spring of 2024.

“Students from rural areas face many obstacles to success in higher education,” Carl said. “The Thoma Scholars Program removes those barriers and invests in their success the way our parents did in ours.