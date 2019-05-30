Texas Tech law school ranks top in ABA competition

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech School of Law has earned top ranking in the 2019 American Bar Association Competition Championship, according to a news release.

The ranking measures the overall performance for law schools across the U.S. in four practical skills – arbitration, negotiation, client counseling and National Appellate Advocacy Competition (NAAC moot court), the news release stated.

The Competitions Championship was created to recognize law schools that excel to prepare students for practice, the news release said.

Across the four competition categories, the Texas Tech School of Law fielded 10 teams, advancing to the national finals in the arbitration and negotiation competitions, both held at the ABA headquarters in Chicago, according to the news release.

Taylor Calvert took top honors in the national negotiation competition in February on the topic of employment law. The arbitration team of John Haugen, Johnathan Young, Darrian Matthews and Sara Jaeckle reached the semifinals of the competition held in January, said in the news release.

T​​​​​​​exas Tech outdistanced Southern Methodist University and Liberty University for the title, the news release said.