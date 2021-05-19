Texas Tech lifting mask mandate, effective immediately

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, Texas Tech President Schovanec announced in a campus-wide email that the mask mandate implemented in June 2020 was lifted, effective immediately.

The following is a campus-wide email from Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec:

In June of 2020, we formally announced our plans to begin transitioning faculty and staff back to campus and the resumption of face-to-face instruction for the fall semester. As part of that announcement, we unveiled the Texas Tech Commitment, our health and safety protocols and procedures that would guide us through this transition and allow us to operate safely over this academic year.

Almost a year later, I am very proud of how our university community embraced the Texas Tech Commitment. I want to thank each of you for your selfless attitude and desire to help create and maintain a safe environment for each member of our community to learn and work. There were challenges along the way, but through your perseverance and dedication to one another, we have been successful in our efforts to provide an on-campus collegiate experience for our students and much-needed connectivity amongst our entire campus community.

Per a directive from Texas Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell, an executive order by Governor Greg Abbott, and recent guidance from the CDC, we will be revising our campus COVID-19 protocols. Effective immediately, all protocols outlined in the Texas Tech Commitment will be lifted, including the mandatory face-covering policy. Face coverings will now be optional. For those who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are highly recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The only exception is that federal guidelines require passengers using public transportation (including Citibus) to wear a face covering, and that applies to all riders, both on and off-campus.

Although we are lifting these protocols, our operations team will continue to provide sanitization stations across campus along with our enhanced cleaning practices.

The on-campus TDEM testing location closed on Wednesday, May 12, but students, faculty, and staff will continue to have access to COVID-19 testing through Student Health Services and the TTU Faculty/Staff Clinic. Additionally, we suspended our reporting of new cases of COVID-19 through the university dashboard on Friday, May 14.

The only way we can truly put COVID-19 behind us is by achieving herd immunity. If you have not already received your vaccine, I encourage you to do so as soon as possible. We will continue to work with state and local partners to provide on-campus vaccination clinics throughout the year to provide convenient options for our campus community.

I wish you a safe and productive summer, and I hope that involves time with friends, family, and loved ones.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec

President

Texas Tech University